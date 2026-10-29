First Vice President for the Garifuna Nation of Foreign Affairs, Reparations and Government, Professor Wellington Ramos, has commended the Government and people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines on the occasion of the nation’s 47th Anniversary of Independence.

Speaking at the flag raising ceremony, hosted by the Diapsora Department in New York, Professor Ramos said the world is moving from colonialism to independence.

Professor Ramos also presented a flag, created by Thomas Vincent Ramos on behalf of the Garifuna people in the diaspora, as a gift to the people and nation of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

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