A two-day Exhibition opens at the Memorial Hall today, as the Cannabiz SVG Festival 2026, gets underway.

The Festival is being hosted by the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Medicinal Cannabis Authority from today to Saturday with the theme: Cultivating Strategic Partnerships for Co-operation and Trade.

Senior Inspector at the Medicinal Cannabis Authority, Simone Jacobs said this year’s Festival features a wide range of activities.

Miss Jacobs said the two-day Exhibition features local and regional Exhibitors.

The activities scheduled to take place during the Festival also include a Conference, a Catamaran Trip and a Field Tour.

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