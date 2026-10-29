Vincentians have been urged to work together in the interest of national development, despite their political affiliation.

The appeal came from Governor General His Excellency Sir Stanley John KC, during his Independence Anniversary Address.

Sir Stanley said there is a need for practical ways to be found to bring talented Vincentians together to build the nation.

The Governor General also appealed to the Government and Opposition to find common ground and seek genuine approaches to implement policies which benefit the country.

He noted that while the country develops beneficial diplomatic relations with countries around the world, Vincentians must also learn to work together in harmony at home.

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