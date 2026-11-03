Increase in Influenza A and COVID-19 Cases recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Vincentians and other residents are being urged to take the necessary precautions, after the Ministry of Health reported an increase in laboratory-confirmed cases of Influenza A and Covid 19, during September and October 2026.

In a release issued on Monday, the Ministry said September and October together account for 133 or 89.3-percent of the 149 Influenza A cases, and 35 or 81.4-percent of the 43 Covid 19 cases, reported from January to October 2026.

The Ministry says, to date, one death due to Influenza A has been reported. The patient had a history of Diabetes and Hypertension, and was hospitalized in the Intensive Care Unit and subsequently died.

The Ministry of Health says Influenza A and Covid 19 can cause fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose, body aches and fatigue. It pointed out that symptoms alone cannot reliably distinguish between both infections

The Ministry is urging everyone to help reduce the spread of these infections by taking the necessary precautions.

Persons who are unwell are advised to stay at home, and to keep sick children home from school and daycare.

Persons with respiratory symptoms or caring for someone with symptoms are being advised to wear a well-fitting mask.

Members of the public are also advised to wash their hands regularly and to cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or bent elbow.

Residents are also advised to open windows and doors where safe to improve ventilation.

Members of the public are also being advised to seek medical advice early if symptoms develop, especially for children under five, older adults, pregnant women, and people with chronic illnesses or weakened immune systems.

The Ministry is also advising that persons seek urgent medical attention for difficulty breathing, persistent chest pain, confusion or severe dehydration. Children who are unusually drowsy or unable to drink also need urgent assessment.

Like this: Like Loading…

Related