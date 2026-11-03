Tourism stakeholders to come under spotlight during the month November

Tourism stakeholders will come under the spotlight this month, as the Ministry of Tourism hosts activities to commemorate Tourism Month.

Communications Manager in the Ministry of Tourism, Civil Aviation, and Sustainable Development, Jewelene Charles‑Scott said activities will be held to recognize Tourism Stakeholders and highlight the importance of the Tourism sector.

Mrs. Charles‑Scott said the activities commenced on Sunday November 1st, with a Church Service in Bequia.

Mrs. Charles‑Scott said the activities will continue tomorrow with a Tourism Seminar at the Holiday Inn Express and Suites from 8:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

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