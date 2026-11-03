MCA Chair says the authority has made significant progress since establishment
Chair of the Board of Directors of the Medicinal Cannabis Authority, Dr. Coleen Phillips has said that significant progress has been made since the establishment of the Authority in 2019.
Dr. Phillips highlighted some of the strides made during her address at the recently held Cannabiz Festival at the Memorial Hall in Kingstown.
Dr. Phillips said while these are important achievements, regulation alone does not create a successful industry.
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