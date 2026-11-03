Ministry of Tourism to move forward with Kingstown beautification project this month
The Ministry of Tourism will be moving forward this month with its plan to enhance the appearance of capital city Kingstown.
Word of this came from Chief Executive Officer of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority, Shafia London, during the Media Launch on Saturday of the new Tourism Brand Identity.
Miss London said the Kingstown Enhancement Project will be going into high gear, throughout the month of November.
You must be logged in to post a comment.