SVG to host 14th Annual Caribbean Endoscopic Surgery Conference

The Ministry of Health is preparing to host the 14th Annual Scientific Conference of the Caribbean Society of Endoscopic Surgeons (CASES) this month.

The Conference will be held from November 10th to 14th, at the Kingstown Baptist Church, and will bring together regional and international experts to share knowledge and strengthen skills in minimally invasive surgery for children and adults.

The participants are expected to discuss a range of issues, including laparoscopic surgery, commonly known as “keyhole surgery.”

During this process, Surgeons use a tiny camera to see inside the body and special instruments to perform the operation through these small openings.

For suitable patients, this can mean smaller scars, less pain, a shorter hospital stay and a quicker return to everyday activities.

The upcoming conference is expected to help strengthen the capacity of St. Vincent and the Grenadines to offer these surgical options to patients.

The event will be attended by Surgeons, aspiring Surgeons and healthcare professionals who work closely with surgical teams locally, regionally and internationally.

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