Local Health care providers engaged in refresher training workshop this week focusing on LARCs

An intensive refresher training workshop for local Health Care Providers is being held here this week, focusing on Long-Acting Reversible Contraceptives (LARCs).

The Family Division Unit within the Ministry of Health, Wellness, Environmental Health and Energy, is hosting the three day workshop at the Teachers’ Credit Union Conference Room.

The session is being funded by Global Affairs Canada under the Build Back Equal Program, in partnership with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).

The workshop is being attended by Doctors; Nurses; and Family Nurse Practitioners and is facilitated by Dr. Victor Wheeler and Dr. Michael Akin.

The participants will also engage in practical skills sessions at the Campden Park Health Centre and the Levi Latham Health Centre.

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