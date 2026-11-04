Government taking steps to address issue of child abuse and neglect in SVG

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines is taking steps to address the issue of child abuse and neglect in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

This assurance has come from St. Vincent and the Grenadines Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Vynette Frederick

Ambassador Frederick was presenting this country’s’ Universal Periodic Review before the United Nations Human Rights Council on November 3rd, at the United Nations Office at Geneva in Switzerland.

The session formed part of the 53rd Session of the UPR Working Group of the United Nations Human Rights Council, where Saint Vincent and the Grenadines’ human rights record was reviewed by fellow UN Member States.

Ambassador Frederick addressed the Council on progress made in advancing human rights issues in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Ambassador Frederick said St. Vincent and the Grenadines has ratified eight of the nine core international human rights treaties. She noted that among the measures taken was the Criminal Code Amendment Act.

Ambassador Frederick said some outstanding questions and matters for consideration are before Cabinet for ratification.

The Universal Periodic Review is a unique United Nations process that reviews the human rights record of every UN Member State approximately every four-and-a-half years.

The exercise also allows the country to outline its commitments and priorities for further advancing human rights and democratic governance.

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