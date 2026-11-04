NBC’s Special Report- Wednesday 4th November,2026

The Living Nativity, a Christmas production hosted by the Kingstown Baptist Church, will return to the stage next month.

The event, which will be held from December 10th to 13th, from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. nightly, is a re-enactment of the birth of Jesus Christ.

It seeks to bring the Christmas story to life, while reminding audiences of the true meaning of Christmas.

We hear more in today’s Special Report.

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