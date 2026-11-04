Tourism Authority to boost visibility of new brand identity across key locations

Steps will be taken by the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority in the months ahead to ensure that its new brand identity is clearly visible at strategic locations.

This commitment was given by Chief Executive Officer of the Tourism Authority, Shafia London, during a Media Launch on Saturday for the new brand.

Miss London said the Authority is partnering with airlines to provide maximum exposure for the new logo.

Miss London also disclosed that the Tourism Authority has changed its operating models, to enhance the competitiveness of the destination.

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