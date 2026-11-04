New Police recruits reminded that entry into the organisation is governed by law

New recruits who will be joining the ranks of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force have been reminded that entry into the organization is governed by law.

Speaking during the On the Beat programme, Head of the Public Relations Office of the Police Force, Sergeant Edson Smith, said that successful recruitment requires more than simply completing the process.

Sergeant Smith’s comments came as the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force prepares to host its 43rd Passing Out Parade, tomorrow.

He noted that recruits cannot automatically assume their ranks, explaining that the Commissioner of Police must first be satisfied that all legal requirements have been met before appointments are confirmed.

Sergeant Smith explained what the recruits can expect following the completion of their training.

Tomorrow’s Police Passing Out Parade will be preceded by an Induction and Cocktail Ceremony slated for this evening from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on the second floor of the Kingstown Vegetable Market.

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