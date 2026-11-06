Mc Dowall named Valedictorian at 43rd Passing Out Parade

Police Recruit 072, Romel McDowall emerged as Valedictorian during yesterday’s Passing Out Parade at the Arnos Vale Stadium.

McDowall received the awards for Best Recruit and Best at Multi-Disciplinary Subjects, and was presented with the Commissioner’s Trophy and Baton of Honour, in recognition of his excellent performance,

Delivering his Valedictory address, the new Police Officer expressed gratitude to those who provided support.

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