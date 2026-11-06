Vincentian play “Number Seven” hailed a huge success following New York Off-Broadway Premiere

The Independence Anniversary presentation of the Vincentian theatrical production entitled: Number Seven, in the United States has been described as a huge success.

The crime drama, which was written by Vincentian Kevin Rodriguez, premiered in New York on October 24th, as celebrations were held to commemorate this country’s 47th Anniversary of Independence.

In an interview with NBC News, Veteran Vincentian playwright Kevin Rodriguez said the cast received overwhelming support from residents e in New Your City for the Off-Broadway presentation

Mr. Rodriguez thanked everyone who made the play a reality in New York.

He said his dream is to see Vincentian theatre and talent showcased across the world.

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