Prime Minister Friday extends congratulations to Grenada’s PM Mitchell on Election victory

Prime Minister Dr. the Hon Godwin Friday has extended congratulations to Grenada’s Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell, on his re-election to Office, following General Elections on Thursday November 5th.

In a statement, Prime Minister Friday said the people of Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique have again placed their trust in the leadership of Prime Minister Mitchell.

Dr. Friday noted there is no greater honour in public life than being given the opportunity to serve the people, and he wished the Hon Dickon Mitchell and his administration success as they continue this important work.

The Prime Minister added that St Vincent and the Grenadines and Grenada may be separated by the sea, but the people have always been connected by family, friendship and a shared Caribbean spirit. He noted that those bonds mean a great deal.

And Prime Minister Friday said he looks forward to continuing to work to advance the interests of both countries and to build a better future for the people of the region.

Grenada’s Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell led the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to an historic second consecutive election victory on Thursday, securing 14 of the country’s 15 parliamentary seats, according to provisional results.

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