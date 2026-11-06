NBC’s Special Report- Friday 6th November,2026

As activities to mark Tourism Month continue, the Department of Quality, Intelligence and Strategy within the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority is intensifying efforts to strengthen the country’s tourism product through the promotion of industry standards and quality improvement initiatives.

The Department is working to ensure that programmes, training opportunities, and certification initiatives are accessible to tourism stakeholders, for service excellence and to boost the overall competitiveness of St. Vincent and the Grenadines as a premier tourism destination.

Colvin Harry tells us more in today’s special report.

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