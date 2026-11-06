New Police Officers urged to uphold discipline and commitment

A call has been made for the new Police Officers to uphold discipline and approach their duties with commitment.

The call was made by Educator, Ronnie Richardson, who delivered the featured address during the 43rd Passing Out Parade of Police Recruits last evening.

Speaking on the theme: Forged Through Discipline, United in Service, Mr. Richardson underscored the importance of discipline as a foundation principle of policing and personal development.

Mr. Richardson also reminded the Police Officers that their uniforms should be a symbol of service to the public and not a means of intimidation.

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