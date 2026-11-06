SVG Tourism Authority participates in 2026 World Travel Market in London

St. Vincent and the Grenadines is expected to derive significant benefits from its participation in the 2026 World Travel Market, held in London from November 2nd to 5th.

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority says the Vincentian delegation used the opportunity to build on conversations with travel trade partners, secure existing and new airline partnerships and to share more of what visitors can experience in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Authority says these conversations help to get the islands into more travel itineraries, opening up opportunities for local hotels, tour operators and other tourism businesses to welcome more visitors.

The Vincentian delegation included Minister of Tourism Dr. Hon Kishore Shallow, CEO of the SVG Tourism Authority, Shafia London, Director of Commercial Shelly John and the UK Trade and PR Representative Jules Ugo.

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