Prime Minister Friday announces that no homicides were recorded during the month of October

Prime Minister Dr. the Hon Godwin Friday has announced that no homicides were recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines during the month of October.

The Prime Minister made the disclosure, as he addressed the 43rd Passing Out Parade of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force, held at the Arnos Vale Stadium on Thursday.

The Prime Minister gave the assurance that Government is continuing to put measures in place to reduce crime.

The Prime Minister noted that the Government remains committed to strengthening law enforcement and implementing initiatives aimed at maintaining public safety and security throughout the country.

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