Coast Guard urges seafarers to prioritize maritime safety

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Coast Guard Service has emphasized the importance of Maritime Safety, as it continues to promote safe practices for seafarers.

Speaking during the On The Beat programme, on NBC Radio, Chief Petty Officer at the Coast Guard Service, Damien Franklyn, said among the most common mistakes made before departure, is the failure by seafarers to check the weather forecast.

Chief Petty Officer Franklyn says adequate preparation is critical to ensuring safe sea travel.

He urged seafarers to check weather conditions before venturing out to sea.

Chief Petty Officer Franklyn also outlined the essential life-saving and communication equipment that should be carried on board vessels and.

And Chief Petty Officer Franklyn also outlined best practices regarding the use of communication devices by seafarers.

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