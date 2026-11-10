Minister of the Family, Gender Affairs, Persons with Disabilities, Local Government and Labour, Hon. Laverne Gibson-Velox, represented Saint Vincent and the Grenadines at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting Women’s Forum, held in Antigua and Barbuda from November 2–4, 2026.

According to a release, the Women’s Forum was convened as a parallel engagement to the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting and provided an important platform for women leaders, policymakers, advocates, representatives of civil society and other stakeholders from across the Commonwealth to engage in discussions on issues affecting women and girls.

Discussions focused on several key areas, including Advancing Gender Equality in a Changing Landscape – Countering Pushback, Protecting Investment and Building Collective Power.

The delegates also discussed the Health Sector Response to Gender-Based Violence in the Commonwealth, and Strengthening Accountability for Gender-Based Violence in an Evolving Digital Landscape.

The sessions provided valuable insights, practical tools and approaches to strengthening gender equality initiatives.

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