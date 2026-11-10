Police investigate circumstances surrounding the death of a Victoria Village resident

Police are continuing investigations into the circumstances surrounding the death of Darren Abby, a resident of Victoria Village who was found unresponsive on Sunday morning.

According to investigations, at approximately 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, November 8, 2026, Police received a report that Mr. Abby, who was in his early 30s, had been discovered lying on his back in an unresponsive state after two persons arrived at their place of work.

Police responded to the report and officers attended the location, where the scene was processed as investigations commenced.

A medical doctor subsequently examined Darren Abby and officially pronounced him dead.

At this stage of the investigation, there is no indication of foul play.

However, a post-mortem examination is expected to be conducted to determine the cause of death.

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