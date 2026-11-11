Chairman of the National Christmas and Nine Mornings Festival Committee appeals for public support for this year’s festival

The National Christmas and Nine Mornings Festival Committee is appealing for the support of the public for the activities which will be taking place throughout the country as part of this year’s Christmas and Nine Mornings Festival.

This appeal was made by Chairman of the National Christmas and Nine Mornings Festival Committee, Orande “Bomani” Charles, who says preparations are off to a flying start for this year’s programme.

Mr. Charles said the activities are expected to be launched on Sunday December 13th and the Committee is looking forward to a great celebration of traditional Vincentian Christmas activities this year.

He is encouraging the public to support the activities throughout the country and not just the central activities in Kingstown.

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