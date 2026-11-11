Petit Bordel Secondary School celebrating 50th Anniversary with series of activities

Several activities are being held this month in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Petit Bordel Secondary School.

The year-long activities are being held with the theme: Honouring the Past – Embracing the Future.

Deputy Chair of the 50th anniversary planning committee, Nadesha Browne said the planned events include an Anniversary Lecture and a Career and Alumni Day.

Ms. Browne said one of the highlights of the activities will be the roll out of the Buy a Brick campaign.

The 50th anniversary celebration will culminate in June next year with the Petit Bordel Secondary School Gala, to recognize outstanding alumni who have contributed to the development of the school.

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