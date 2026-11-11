An upgraded Wireman Licensing System is now in place here, following an official launch held last week with the theme: From Legacy to Progress.

The Electoral Inspectorate Division in the Ministry of Transport, Infrastructure and Physical Planning hosted the launch at the Foreign Affairs Conference Room.

Delivering remarks at the event, Portfolio Minister Hon. Nigel Stephenson said the system is designed to modernize regulatory oversight for Electrical Inspectors.

Minister of Transport, Infrastructure and Physical Planning, Hon. Nigel Stephenson.

Chief Electrical Inspector Hetlyn Francis underscored the importance of this upgraded system.

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