Significant progress being made with home refurbishment and reconstruction efforts on Union Island

Significant progress is being made with the home refurbishment and reconstruction efforts on Union Island, following the devastation caused by Hurricane Beryl in July 2024.

Minister of Housing, Hon. Andrew John provided an update on NBC Radio this morning, noting that the Government is committed to addressing the needs of Vincentians.

Minister John expressed gratitude to Businessman Ian Wace, who he said has been very instrumental in this rebuilding project.

Minister John is urging the displaced residents in Union Island to return to their homes, as the project is nearing completion.

Minister John said the Government is focusing on providing electricity, water and appliances to the home owners

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