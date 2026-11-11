Education Ministry preparing to host Hospitality Instructors Symposium

The Ministry of Education is preparing to host a Hospitality Instructors Symposium tomorrow, (Thursday 12 November) as part of activities to mark Technical and Vocational Education and Training, TVET Month.

The Ministry says the Forum will bring together about 30 to 40 key stakeholders, including Hospitality Instructors from Technical Institutes, senior officials from the Ministry of Education, representatives from the Ministry of Tourism, and facilitators from the SVG Hotel and Tourism Association.

Educators and Industry leaders will engage in professional development, share current industry perspectives, and strengthen the bridge between training institutions and employers, ensuring that trainees are trained to industry standards.

Tomorrow’s Symposium will be held at Grenadine House from 8:30am to 3:00pm, with the theme: Elevating Hospitality Instruction Excellence, Innovation and Industry Connection

The featured speakers include: Isola Giddings – President of the Hotel and Tourism Association; Joseph Ndava of the Mandarin Oriental in Canouan; Francelia Marksman – Manager of the Holiday Inn; Vaibhav Garg- Chief Partnerships, People & Culture Officer – Canouan Group

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