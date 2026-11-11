The Life and Legacy of George McIntosh to be explored this weekend during National Performing Arts Festival

The life and legacy of George McIntosh will be explored this weekend, during an evening of historical reflection, to be held as part of the 2026 Bank of St. Vincent and the Grenadines National Performing Arts Festival.

Drama Officer at the Department of Culture, Sean Frederick said final arrangements are being put in place for this weekend’s Traditional Folk Re-enactment.

Mr. Frederick says this Saturday will also see the hosting of the prestigious Legacy Lifetime Awards honouring cultural icons.

He said both events will take place at the Memorial Hall in Kingstown.

The Festival is being held from November 4th to the 29th with the theme: Reclaiming Our Legacy.

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