Ministry of Tourism to host ‘Know Your Country Tour’ for media professionals

The Ministry of Tourism is providing an opportunity for local Media Professionals to familiarise themselves with this country’s tourism sites.

The Ministry of Tourism will be hosting a Know Your Country Tour on Friday 20th November, as St. Vincent and the Grenadines joins the region in celebrating Caribbean Tourism Month.

The month is being observed with the theme: From Legacy to Leadership: The Caribbean’s Tourism Story Unfolds.

The Ministry of Tourism says Tourism Month activities offer a valuable opportunity to heighten awareness of tourism among students, stakeholders and the public.

According to the Ministry, the Know Your Country Tour is an experiential tour that includes visits to the North Windward Association: the Fancy Chapter Factory and Blackpoint Heritage and Recreational Park.

The tour offers media professionals an opportunity to experience St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ tourism attractions first-hand and deepen their knowledge of the diverse product offerings.

The Ministry says participants who deepen their understanding of the destination will be better equipped to serve as effective Tourism Ambassadors.

Friday’s tour is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. at the NIS Building.

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