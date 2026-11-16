Vincentians encouraged to take pride in their surroundings

An appeal is being made to Vincentians to take pride in their surroundings and keep their communities clean.

The appeal came from Minister of Housing, Land Management, Urban Development and Informal Settlement Upgrading, Hon Andrew John during NBC’s Face to Face programme.

Minister John is calling on persons to ensure that public areas remain clean and to dispose of garbage properly.

Referring to the Argyle Lookout, Minister John highlighted the negative impact of the indiscriminate disposal of waste.

He noted garbage receptacles have been strategically placed in designated areas to encourage proper waste disposal.

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