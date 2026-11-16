SVG Post to partner with Jamaican Tech Company to modernise postal operations

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Postal Corporation (SVG Post) is preparing to sign a Memorandum of Understanding MOU, with the Jamaican technology company, Yassuh.

The MOU is aimed at exploring innovative solutions to improve postal address systems across St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

According to SVG Post, the agreement represents an important step toward modernising addressing systems in St. Vincent and the Grenadines and creating opportunities for more efficient service delivery for residents and businesses.

Yassuh specialises in digital addressing systems and location-based tools designed to help organisations make more effective use of location data.

The signing ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday November 18, at the Methodist Church Hall.

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