SVG to host regional workshop on National AI Agendas and Digital Transformation Policy

The Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines through the National Telecommunications Regulatory Commission, NTRC, will bring together delegates from 14 countries across the Caribbean and the wider Americas, for a three-day Regional Workshop on National AI Agendas and Evidence-Based Digital Transformation Policy Development

The regional workshop will bring together government officials, telecommunications regulators and representatives of regional organisations,.

The NTRC will collaborate with the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) go host the workshop from November 17–19, 2026 at the Beachcombers Hotel.

The gathering will provide a Caribbean-wide platform for knowledge-sharing, collaboration and discussions on the region’s digital future.

Discussions will focus on three key themes over the three days.

Day one will feature National Artificial Intelligence (AI) Agendas: Exploring approaches to developing and implementing national AI strategies, taking into consideration the unique needs and challenges of Caribbean Small Island Developing States.

Day two will look at Evidence-Based Data Collection: Examining bottom-up approaches to data collection to support informed policymaking and digital transformation, while Day 3 will focus on The Changing Regulatory Environment: Exploring the evolving role of telecommunications regulators in responding to emerging technologies.

The workshop forms part of the NTRC’s 25th anniversary celebrations and reflects its continued commitment to advancing telecommunications, encouraging innovation, strengthening regional partnerships and supporting digital transformation across the Caribbean.

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