St. Vincent and the Grenadines is being represented at the United Nations Climate Conference COP31, currently underway in Turkey.

This country’s delegation is led by Ambassador Kevin Hope, who was featured on a high-level Panel hosted by the OPEC Fund for International Development.

Ambassador Hope is responsible for Finance and Climate Investments in the Office of the Prime Minister.

The Panel, which focused on Climate Policy as Development Policy, was held on Finance Day of the United Nations Climate Conference.

Ambassador Hope thanked the OPEC Fund for standing with St Vincent and the Grenadines over many years.

The Fund has supported rural roads and, this year, a US$20 million policy-based loan for disaster risk management. The programme is helping to strengthen disaster preparedness, land-use standards and transparency in public finances.

Ambassador Hope noted that for a small island state like St. Vincent and the Grenadines, climate policy is fiscal policy.

He reminded the audience that Hurricane Beryl, in July 2024, caused about US$230 million in damage in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, roughly 22 percent of GDP. More than nine in ten buildings in the Southern Grenadines were heavily damaged or destroyed.

He noted that this came after the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2021 La Soufrière eruptions.

Ambassador Hope outlined five ways the Government is turning climate plans into real results for Vincentians, noting that the Prime Minister, who is also Minister of Finance, prioritizes water security, energy security, transportation, agriculture, sustainable tourism and the blue economy, which are all climate priorities.

COP31 is the 31st Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. It is the premier annual international climate summit where global leaders, negotiators, scientists, businesses, and civil society groups meet to evaluate progress and negotiate action on climate change.

The Vincentian delegation also includes Edmund Jackson, Environment and Climate Change Consultant and Shaffique Sam, Project Officer, Zero Hunger Trust Fund

The Conference is being held in Antalya, Türkiye, and ends on Friday 20 November.

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