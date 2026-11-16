Three marine observation buoys have been deployed in the waters of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, as part of efforts to strengthen the country’s capacity to monitor ocean conditions and improve marine weather forecasting.

The installations, which took place between November 2 and 6, are the eighth in a series of deployments being carried out by the Regional Instruments Centre of the Caribbean Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology (CIMH).

Speaking with NBC News, Manager of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Services, Billy Jeffers, said the marine observation buoys are being deployed throughout the region to enhance the collection of ocean data and improve understanding of marine conditions.

Mr. Jeffers said the new instruments will provide valuable information that can be used to improve early warning services for citizens and he urged members of the public not to interfere with the equipment.

The establishment of the regional marine observation network represents a major investment in the region’s ability to better understand and monitor its marine environment.

The initiative forms part of a wider project aimed at establishing a regional marine observation network across Caribbean Meteorological Organization (CMO) member states.

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