SVG Cadet Force hosts 90th Anniversary Memorial Lecture

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Cadet Force hosted the Major D.S. Cozier 90th Anniversary Memorial Lecture on November 11, at the University of the West Indies Global Campus.

The lecture was held as part of activities to commemorate the 90th anniversary of the Cadet Force.

Presenting the lecture, retired Commandant of the SVG Cadet Force Lieutenant Colonel Dwight Lewis said the anniversary not only honours Major D.S. Cozier’s legacy, but also highlights the continued relevance of the Cadet Force to national development.

Lieutenant Colonel Lewis highlighted the importance of strengthening Youth engagement.

Like this: Like Loading…

Related