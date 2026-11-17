Police are investigating a fatal collision that claimed the life of Jason Hunte, a 38-year-old security officer of Biabou, in San Souci at about 10:25 p.m. on Sunday, 15 November.

The Police say, investigations indicate that Mr. Hunte was involved in a collision with another vehicle along the San Souci public road.

According to a release, Mr. Hunte was transported to the Georgetown Medical Centre, where he succumbed to his injuries.

An Edinboro resident was also injured in the collision and taken to the Georgetown Medical Centre. He was later transferred to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital, where he was reported to be in critical condition.

A post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine Mr. Hunte’s cause of death.

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force has extended sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.

Like this: Like Loading…

Related