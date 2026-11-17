As activities to observe Tourism Month continue, Vendors at the Uptown Vegetable Market in Kingstown have been involved in a training session, which focused on their role in the Tourism Industry.

The Ministry of Tourism hosted the session, in collaboration with the Department of Culture.

The initiative transformed the marketplace into a unique learning space, engaging vendors, shoppers, and members of the public through an exciting blend of culture, education, music, and interactive participation.

Supervisor at the Uptown Vegetable Market, Andrea Adams-Warren, welcomed the initiative, and stressed the need for follow-up sessions.

The Ministry of Tourism says the flash-mob-style training is continuing today, at the main vegetable market and supermarkets in Kingstown.

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