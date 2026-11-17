St Vincent and the Grenadines is being represented at the Taste of the Caribbean 2026, which is being held in Barbados this week

A team of Vincentian culinary and beverage professionals left the state on Monday to participate in the Competition.

The regional competition, organised by the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association, runs from November 16 to 19 at the Wyndham Grand Barbados Sam Lord’s Castle Resort.

It brings together culinary and mixology teams from across the Caribbean to compete and showcase the region’s food, beverages and hospitality talent.

The delegation includes April Jacobs (Senior Chef), Devine Bellingy (Junior Chef), Ranique Ryan (Pastry Chef), Luke Murphy (Bartender), Ryan King (Senior Chef) and Valrie Thomas (Bartender).

The local competitors emerged from Taste of Vincy 2026, the national culinary and beverage competition held on September 11and 12.

The competition was created to showcase local talent and prepare hospitality professionals for Taste of the Caribbean 2026.

The competitors are accompanied by Head Chef Delroy Haye – Team Manager as well as Bar Manager Dario Browne – Assistant Team Manager, who supported the participants’ development.

The team also includes the President of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Hotel and Tourism Association Isola Giddings and a member of the Board of Directors of the Association, Tamon Allen.

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