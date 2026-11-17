St. Vincent and the Grenadines is expected to derive significant benefits from its membership in the International Diabetes Federation.

The country’s membership in the Federation marks an important milestone in ongoing efforts to improve diabetes awareness, prevention and care.

The membership of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Diabetes and Hypertension Association was confirmed in June this year, by the International Diabetes Federation (IDF).

President of the Association, Dr. Grace Walters says the membership gives the Organization an opportunity to become more closely connected with the International Diabetes Community.

Dr. Walters also indicated that this new development provides an avenue for the Association to contribute to initiatives focused on the prevention and treatment of diabetes.

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Diabetes and Hypertension Association was established in 2001, and has been working to improve the health and well-being of persons living with Diabetes and Hypertension.

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