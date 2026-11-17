Minister of Agriculture Hon. Israel Bruce is engaged in discussions on a range of issues at the Third Global Parliamentary Summit against Hunger and Malnutrition taking place in Nairobi, Kenya

The Summit has served as a global platform for co-operation, bringing together parliamentary networks and partners from around the world to exchange experiences, strengthen partnerships and advance collective action towards a world free from hunger and malnutrition.

In his remarks at the session, Minister Bruce made a call for more targeted financing for agricultural projects in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Over 250 delegates from more than 70 countries are attending the Global Parliamentary Summit Against Hunger and Malnutrition, which wraps up today.

Like this: Like Loading…

Related