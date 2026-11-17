A three day regional Workshop on Artificial Intelligence opened here this morning.

The National Telecommunication Regulatory Commission NTRC is hosting the workshop as part of its 25th Anniversary celebrations.

The workshop, which is being held in collaboration with the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC), is being attended by delegates from 14 countries across the Caribbean and the Americas.

Delivering remarks at the opening ceremony, Minister of National Security, Major the Hon. St. Clair Leacock said great progress has been made in this country’s efforts towards digital transformation, but he stressed that more needs to be done.

Minister Leacock said their needs to be stronger co-operation among all sectors in this regard.

Today’s workshop session is focusing on National Artificial Intelligence (AI) Agendas – exploring strategies to shape the region’s AI future.

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