A National Select X1 and a St. Vincent and the Grenadines Cricket Association’s X1 will play an Exhibition match on Saturday at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex to mark the start of the 2017 National Cricket Season National Lotteries Neil Williams Twenty/20 Tournament for 2017.

The first Championship for the Season will be the National Lotteries Authority Neil Williams Twenty/20 Tournament in which 18 teams will compete in three Groups in the Preliminaries.

Group (1), comprises Defending Champions, Flow Radcliffe, Owia Stars, Victors (1), Combined Youths, Triumph United and Strike Eagles.

In Group (2), are Team Rivals, Police, Smashers, Radcliffe Too, Victors (2) and RW Sporting World SVG Community College.

Guardian General Saints, ASCO, Bequia Cricket Association, French Verandah SVG Community College, North Leeward and Belfongo making up Group (3).

The two top teams from each Group from the preliminary round will advance to a Super Six, round robin second round, from which the top two teams will contest the Final.

The opening match will be on Sunday at 10 am, when Defending Champions, Flow Radcliffe will oppose Triumph United, and Team Rivals will meet Victors (2) at 2 pm.









