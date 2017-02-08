SVGCC Basketball Results

Year One Arts, Sciences and General Studies Shooters and Year Two Technical Ballers gained victories yesterday afternoon of the Quick/Cash Corporation St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Inter Divisional Basketball Championship at the College’s Hard Court at its Campus at Villa.

Year One Arts, Sciences and General Studies Shooters defeated defending champions, Year Two Arts, Sciences and General Studies Pacers 52-22 after scored were 14-14 at the end of the first half.

Marcus Thomas, with 22 points, was the lead scorer for Year One Arts, Sciences and General Studies Shooters, while Lennox Ince (16 points) top-scored for Year Two Arts, Sciences and General Studies Pacers.

After trailing by 1 point at the end of the third quarter, Year Two Technical Ballers outscored Year One Technical Hornets by 18 points to 8 in the last quarter for a 41-33 victory in yesterday afternoon’s other match.

Sachin James scored 27 points for Year Two Technical Ballers. Beron Hutchinson’s 19 points was the top scorer for Year One Technical Hornets.

Yesterday’s matches marked the end of round (1) of the Championship. The second round will begin on Friday.









