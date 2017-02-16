SVGCC Basketball Results

Year One Arts, Sciences and General Studies Shooters advanced to the Finals of the Quick-Cash SVG Community College Basketball Championship on Monday when they recorded their 5th consecutive victory, 55-51 win over Year Two Technical Ballers in an exciting encounter at the Colleges’ Hard Court on the Villa Campus.

The second round of the QuickCash Corp. SVG Community College Inter Divisional Basketball competition ended on Wednesday 16th February at the Villa Campus court.

Year One Arts, Sciences and General Studies Shooters defeated Year Two Arts, Sciences and General Studies Pacers 38-26 in the game played at 1:30pm. Kirsta Bailey led the way with 15 pioints for the Shooters. Lennox Ince also had 15 points for the Year Two Pacers team.

The second match up was not played as Year One Tech Hornets failed to show, giving Year Two Tech Ballers an easy win by default.

Today Thursday 16th, Year One Arts, Sciences and General Studies Shooters will come up against Year Two Tech Ballers in the Final from 2:30pm. The final will be preceded by a staff versus student exhibition game at 1:30pm.









