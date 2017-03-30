T20 Softball Results

Sion Hill Tallawahs, Gairy Construction Simple Boyz, Mount Pleasant, Fully Loaded Ballerz and Owia Young Strikers won matches last weekend in the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Co-operative Credit Union Clinchers Twenty/20 Softball Cricket Championship at the Richland Park Oval.

Sion Hill Tallawahs defeated Xtreme by five wickets.

The scores: Xtreme 89 for 6 off 20-overs; (Kendall Buntyn 40, Irwin Williams 3 for 16; Sion hill Tallawahs 94 for 5 off 12-overs; (Israel Baptiste 3 for 25).

Gairy Construction Simple Boyz gained an eight-wicket win over Shop for Less Nice Radio Clinchers.

The scores: Shop for Less Nice Radio Clinchers 78 off 15-overs; (Donwell Hector 29, Stein Joseph 4 for 7; Gairy Construction Simple Boyz 79 for 2; Stein Joseph 46 not out).

Mount Pleasant won from Snipers by five wickets.

The scores: Snipers 75 for 9 off 20-overs, Mount Pleasant 80 for 5 off 13.2-overs.

Fully Loaded Ballerz defeated Carierre Blazers by 50 runs.

The scores: Fully Loaded Ballerz 109 off 19.5-overs; (Ronique James 45, Xavier Edwards 4 for 19, Carierre Blazers 59 off 13.2-overs; (Kentish Richards 6 for 4).

And, Owia Young Strikers beat Street Fighters by two wickets

The scores: Street Fighters 116 for 8 off 20-overs; (Leroy Dalzell 48, Derek Hooper 3 for 23). Owia Young Strikers 120 for 8 off 17-overs; (Marcus Hackshaw 40, Zaniel Baptiste 38).









Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related