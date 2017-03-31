Football Updates

North Leeward Predators and Jebelles FC won yesterday’s matches of the National Football Club Championships, while the other match was drawn.

North Leeward Predators defeated Campdonia Chelsea 3-nil, and Jebelles FC beat the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police 2-1. Avenues and Volcanoes FC played to a 1-1 draw.

The Championships will continue tomorrow and Sunday.

Tomorrow at the Chili Playing Field in Georgetown, Brownstown will face 1998 Hillside at 2:00 pm, and at 4:00 pm, SV United will oppose Owia United.

At 2:00 pm at the Brighton Playing Field, United Strikers will clash with Strike Force and at 4:00 pm, BESCO Pastures will tackle Hope International.

On Sunday at 2:00 pm, North Leeward Predators will take on Parkside Rollers and Layou will play against Roxdale at 4:00 pm. both matches at the Layou Playing Field.

At Brighton, Awesome FC will clash with System 3 at 2:00 pm.

At the Chili Playing Field in Georgetown at 3:00 pm, Sparta FC will oppose Pride and Joy and SV United will meet Hope International at 4:00 pm.

And, at the Clive Tannis Playing Field in Bequia, Bequia United will entertain Roseans at 12:30 pm, and at 2:00 pm, BESCO Pastures will face Bequia United in the Premier Division.

Meanwhile, Two goals from Chavel Cunningham, and one each by Rayon Bute and Lesburt Jeffrey secured a 4-2 victory for Sparta FC over Walvaroo City yesterday in the Hairoun Biabou Football League at the Biabou Playing Field.

Juma Gilkes and Dorian Dallaway netted a goal each for Walvaroo City.

At 4:30 pm today, Choppins will meet Linkers FC of Byrea also at the Biabou Playing Field.

Tomorrow’s match will be between Bridgetown and DESCO Strikers at 4:30 pm.









