Team Athletics SVG for NACAC

Team Athletics SVG has announced an 8-member team to represent St. Vincent and the Grenadines at the North America, Central American and Caribbean (NACAC) Athletics Championships at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago on 17th and 18th of next month.

The team is: Gail-Ann John (Under-13 Girls), ALL-MARIE Providence (Under-13 Girls), Grenisha Thomas (Under-15 Girls), Ansome Ollivierre (Under-15 Girls), Cody Bartley (Under-13 Boys), Andrew Mapp (Under-13 Boys), Jayden Delpeche (Under-15 Boys), and Verrol Same (Under-15 Boys).

Chester Morgan is the Coach, with Chantel Legair, Coach/Chaperone.

The Events at the Championships include the 60-metres, 1,000-metres, Long Jump, High Jump and Baseball Throw for Boys, and the 60-metres, 800-metres, Long Jump, High Jump and Baseball Throw for Girls.

In addition, the Under-13 Athletes will compete is a Pentathlon, and there will be a Heptathlon for the Under-15 Athletes.









