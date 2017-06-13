Football Updates

National Striker, Tevin Slater netted a hat-trick as Clare Valley defeated Lower Questelles 3-1 on Sunday to win League Title of the ECGC/Hairoun South Leeward Village Football Championship at the Campden Park Playing Field.

Jerrol McMaster scored the goal for Lower Questelles.

In the Presentation that followed Sunday’s Final, Tevin Slater with (12) was the highest goal-scorer and was the Most Valuable Player (MVP) in the Championship.

Other Awards went to Best Goal Keeper, Javid Lewis of Clare Valley, Best Defender, Akeeno Robin also of Clare Valley and Best Midfielder, Tevan De Grads of Clare Valley as well.

1st Prize winner, Clare Valley received a Trophy and ten cases of Hairoun Beer, and second place, Lower Questelles collected a Trophy and five cases of Hairoun Beer.

Twelve Teams took part in this year’s Championship which was played in two Zones.

Meanwhile, Downstreet United defeated Pride and Joy (2) 3-1 yesterday afternoon in the FLOW/Hairoun/COMPUTEC/Kirk DaSilva RUFF-I Sounds System Marriaqua Football League at the Cane End Playing Field.

The goals for Downstreet United were scored by Dennis “MIKE” Browne (2) and Deandre Smith (1).

Damian Richards converted the goal for Pride and Joy (2).

Today at 4:30 pm, Greggs FC (1) will meet Evesham also at the Cane End Playing Field.

AND, Old Montrose/Block 2000 Combined advanced to the semi-finals of the Sharpes Nine-a-side Football Championship with a narrow 1-nil win over Rocks yesterday at the Sharpes Playing Field.

At 4:30 this afternoon, Ghetto Stars will meet Top Strikers in the 2nd Quarter-final also at the Sharpes Playing Field.









