SVG Under-19 Cricket Squad Selected

A 13-man Squad have been selected for this year’s WINLOTT Windward Islands Under-19 Cricket Championship from 26th June to 2nd July in St. Lucia.

The Squad includes: Jeremy Layne (Captain), Jebelle Chance, Dillon Douglas, Tillon Harry, Jeremy Haywood, Rayshorn John, Tishorn Pope, Urnel Thomas, Jahiel Walters, Randell Williams, Selwon and Seeroy Williams, as well as Rayan Williams.

The four reserves are: Romando Browne, Alex Samuel, Allian Caesar, and Handel Roban.

The Team is scheduled to leave on Sunday for St. Lucia in the defence of their Title.

Parnel Browne is the Manager, with Irvin Warrican as Coach.









Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related